GOP senators call on Biden to freeze $6 billion in Iranian ‘ransom’

FIRST ON FOX: Amid Israel's deadly war, a group of Republican senators led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn, are urging the Biden administration to freeze Iran's $6 billion in assets that were released to Qatar from South Korean accounts in exchange for American prisoners last month.

State Department confirmed Monday. Blackburn told Fox News Digital in a statement that 'President Biden is refusing to freeze the $6 billion ransom payment to Iran because he is afraid to admit it was a catalyst for the attacks.' 'He still has time to limit the damage,' she said, adding that Biden should immediately freeze the funds.

Hamas attack on Israel thrusts Biden into Mideast crisis and has him fending off GOP criticismPresident Joe Biden has been thrust into a Middle East crisis that risks expanding into a broader conflict and has left him fending off criticism from GOP presidential rivals that his administration’s policies led to this moment

