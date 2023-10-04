GOP senator slams House Republican who prayed for 'small' majority

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss why he won't support McCarthy as the January vote looms.member Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mt., over reports that the Montana lawmaker secretly"was praying" for a small House majority before the 2022 midterm elections.

"Maryland Matt Rosendale prays for Democrats to win elections? Did God answer his prayers in 2018 when Jon Tester humiliated him?" Cotton wrote on X Wednesday, hours after Rosendale voted with seven other GOP lawmakers to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"This is just one of many, many reasons that Maryland Matt won’t come within a country mile of the Senate," Cotton added, pouring salt in the wound amid reports that Rosendale is considering a 2024 campaign for Senate after his failed bid in 2018. headtopics.com

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN ADMITS HE ‘WAS PRAYING’ FOR ‘SMALL’ GOP HOUSE MAJORITY BEFORE 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONSa closed-door meeting with conservative donors in 2022.

"If it was the right majority, that if we had six or seven very strong individuals, we would drag the conference over to the right," the congressman added., for being there"from the very beginning helping accomplish that. headtopics.com

"It always goes back to leadership though, which is what the first battle was about in January, and we have to change that leadership," he added, appearing to express support forSen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., listens to testimony during a Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Russell Building, Feb. 16, 2023.

