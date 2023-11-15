GOP Senator Challenges Union Boss to a Fight in Capitol

A GOP senator challenging a union boss to a fight and an alleged kidney punch in the hallway by a deposed leader—just a normal day for conservatives in the Capitol. Histrionics and cosplay as every high school bully in a 1980s John Hughes film instead. Dick pic-showing, catfighting, name calling, and fake baby carrying, has been anything but on their best behavior these days. Kidney punches and challenges for MMA throwdowns in the hallowed halls of Sen.

Markwayne Mullin seems to have determined that what his constituents really want to see from their elected officials is an octagon matchup between their guy and a union boss—while on the clock, ostensibly doing the business of the people. The Republican senator from Oklahoma and Sean O'Brien, the president of the Teamsters Union, very nearly got into fisticuffs Tuesday in the middle of a Senate committee hearing, because where else would two grown men charged with protecting the rights of American workers tussle? A bar? Someone’s backyard? Come o

United States Headlines Read more: THEDAİLYBEAST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Senator Challenges Teamsters President to a Fight in Congressional HearingRepublican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma challenges Teamsters president Sean O’Brien to a fight during a congressional hearing, leading to an angry confrontation.

Source: AP | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Chaos Erupts Among Republicans on Capitol HillA series of separate incidents painted a chaotic picture of GOP lawmakers in D.C. as Republicans were riled up over various issues. One altercation even got physical, while another threatened to do the same. The incidents came as the GOP is struggling to avoid congressional drama while it has been plagued with infighting and subsequent criticism of the intraparty feuds.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Chaotic Incidents Among Republicans on Capitol HillA series of separate incidents painted a chaotic picture of GOP lawmakers in D.C. as Republicans were riled up over various issues. One altercation even got physical, while another threatened to do the same. The incidents came as the GOP is struggling to avoid congressional drama while it has been plagued with infighting and subsequent criticism of the intraparty feuds.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

CNBC: Target beats sales expectations but faces challenges with weak customer spendingTarget reported better-than-expected sales but continues to struggle with weak customer spending. The company expects the holiday quarter to show a decline in comparable sales. Despite this, Target's stock rose over 10% in premarket trading.

Source: CNBC | Read more »

KSATNEWS: Confrontation Erupts at Congressional Hearing Between Senator and WitnessA senator and a witness engaged in an angry confrontation during a congressional hearing, with the senator challenging the witness to settle their differences physically.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Republicans mocked for chaotic behavior on Capitol HillAs tensions and divisions within the GOP plunged Capitol Hill into chaos on Tuesday, Republicans were mocked for their less-than-upstanding behavior on social media, with users dismissing lawmakers as 'toddlers.'

Source: Newsweek | Read more »