GOP Rep. Kevin Hern steps back from heated race for House Speaker

Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern is stepping back from the race for the next House speaker, he announced on Saturday. Hern did not formally enter the race but has been making calls all week to gauge his colleagues’ interest after several members floated him as a viable candidate to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. 'House Republicans must unify – and do it fast.

'SHELL SHOCKED' KEVIN MCCARTHY WILL NOT RUN FOR HOUSE SPEAKER AGAIN FOLLOWING REMOVAL 'For these reasons, I want two good friends of mine, Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan, to have the opportunity to earn 217 votes from our Conference. Steve and Jim are both former RSC chairmen and proven leaders,' Hern wrote.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Rep. Kevin Hern gives cold shoulder to Fox debate, still undecided on speaker's raceRep. Kevin Hern said he's undecided on whether to launch a bid for House speaker but won't participate in a televised debate with two declared candidates next week, saying it's the wrong forum.

Kevin Hern will not run for speaker to give Jordan and Scalise chance to win supportReese Gorman covers Congress and campaigns for the Washington Examiner. Prior to the Washington Examiner, he covered state politics and the state legislature in Oklahoma. Follow him on X: reesejgorma

Anyone who wants to be speaker of the House shouldn’t be speaker of the HouseTimothy P. Carney is the senior political columnist at the Washington Examiner and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He is the author of Alienated America: Why Some Places Thrive While Others Collapse, The Big Ripoff, and Obamanomics.

House Elects Kevin McCarthy’s 8th-Grade Bully As SpeakerWASHINGTON—Awarding him the position solely on the basis of his proven ability to torment his predecessor, the U.S. House of Representatives elected Kevin McCarthy’s eighth-grade bully Todd Jenkins as its new speaker in a landslide vote Thursday. “When you consider his impressive track record of putting Rep. McCarthy…

Race to replace Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker heats upMembers are aiming for a vote as early as next week, and at least three contenders have thrown their hats in the race. CBS News\u2019 Natalie Brand reports.

Kevin McCarthy Will Not Run for House Speaker After Being Ousted\u00a0Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.