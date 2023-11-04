GOP Presidential Candidate Booed for Predicting Trump's Felony Conviction

GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson was booed Saturday when he told a Republican summit that there is 'significant likelihood' that former President Trump will be found guilty of a felony next year. The former Arkansas governor told the Florida Freedom Summit in Kissimmee, Florida, that such an outcome will make it harder for Republicans down the ticket to win their races if Trump, who is leading in the polls, wins the 2024 Republican nomination.

Trump is facing dozens of felony counts in multiple cases, including accusations of falsifying records related to alleged hush money payments, the removal of national security documents from the White House and election subversion following the 2020 election. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has repeatedly claimed that the prosecutions are politically motivated. GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, TRUMP CRITIC WILL HURD BOOED OFF STAGE Hutchinson cited his own experience as a prosecutor to say that 'there is a significant likelihood that Donald Trump will be found guilty by a jury on a felony offense next year.' 'That may or may not happen. Before you vote in March, and it might not make any difference to you, but it will make a difference for our chances to attract independent voters in November. It will make a difference for those down-ticket races for Congress and Senate, and it will weaken the GOP for decades to com

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: Hutchinson booed for over a minute after claiming ‘significant likelihood’ Trump will be found guiltyFormer Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was booed on Saturday for claiming there is a good chance former President Trump could be found guilty of a felony.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

WASHTIMES: Inside the Beltway: Florida Freedom Summit detination for GOP presidential hopefulsHere's a grand event of note for Saturday. That would be the Florida Freedom Summit, hosted by the Republican Party of Florida at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, a grand resort in the city of Kissimmee.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

SDUT: Qualification markers grow even tougher for next month's 4th GOP presidential debate, in AlabamaA fourth Republican presidential debate has been set for next month, with heightened polling requirements that could make the stage less crowded than before

Source: sdut | Read more »

AP: Qualification markers grow even tougher for next month's 4th GOP presidential debate, in AlabamaA fourth Republican presidential debate has been set for next month, with heightened polling requirements that could make the stage less crowded than before. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a memo sent to campaigns Friday that the fourth debate would take place Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Source: AP | Read more »

WOKVNEWS: Qualification markers grow even tougher for next month's 4th GOP presidential debate, in AlabamaA fourth Republican presidential debate has been set for next month, with heightened polling requirements that could make the stage less crowded than before

Source: WOKVNews | Read more »

KSATNEWS: Qualification markers grow even tougher for next month's 4th GOP presidential debate, in AlabamaA fourth Republican presidential debate has been set for next month, with heightened polling requirements that could make the stage less crowded than before.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »