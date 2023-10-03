GOP lawmakers float Trump for House speaker after McCarthy's ousting

Votes by Democrats, GOP rebels led by Rep Matt Gaetz combine to oust McCarthy.

"President Trump, the greatest President of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again," he said. Former President Donald Trump takes the stage during an organizing event at Fervent Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas.The next speaker does not have to be a current sitting, but every speaker in U.S. history has been.

In a gaggle with reporters on the Hill after the vote Tuesday, Gaetz said he’d support several members of Congress should they decide run for the post, including GOP Reps. Tom Emmer, Mike Johnson, Jodey Arrington, Kevin Hern, or Steve Scalise, none of whom voted to oust McCarthy.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks to reporters just after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government temporarily open collapsed, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. headtopics.com

