GOP lawmaker wants to expel scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) heads to the House floor to vote at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 3. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)A fellow New York Republican lawmaker said Wednesday that he will ask the House to expel scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.), who announced the expulsion plan, represents a district on Long Island near Santos’s district, which includes parts of Nassau and Queens counties. “If they want to be judge jury so be it,” Santos said Wednesday as he rushed down the hallway where Republicans are meeting. He also told reporters in Washington that he will not accept any plea deals. He also reiterated his plans to seek reelection to his seat.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi wants to retake Rep. George Santos' seat in congressFormer U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi is launching a campaign to retake the New York congressional seat held by Rep. George Santos as the besieged Republican congressman faces criminal charges on money laundering and lying to Congress.

George Santos denies new federal charges, including credit card fraud, aggravated identity theftNew York GOP Rep. George Santos faces new federal charges brought in a superseding indictment Tuesday.

Former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi joins challengers vying to unseat embattled Rep. George SantosFormer Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi joins challengers vying to unseat embattled Rep. George Santos

Republican lawmakers to introduce resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from CongressDareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.

NY Republican lawmakers move to expel ‘fraudster' Rep. George Santos from CongressRep. Anthony D'Esposito, who represents a Long Island district as well, will put forth a motion to out Santos from the legislative body, he posted on X,…

Rep. George Santos calls ‘bulls—t’ on his latest federal indictmentLying Long Island Republican Rep. George Santos said Wednesday that a superseding federal indictment that slapped him with 10 additional counts on Tuesday was “bulls—t” and insisted he had “no cont…