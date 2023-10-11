GOP lawmaker vows to support McCarthy in House-wide speaker vote despite pitches from Scalise, Jordan

EXCLUSIVE: House GOP Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., will not vote for either of the formally-declared candidates for speaker and will instead back former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on the House floor, he told Fox News Digital on Tuesday night. Gimenez has been a steadfast McCarthy ally in the week since his ouster by a majority vote of eight GOP hardliners and every House Democrat.

McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that he’s asked Republicans not to elect him as a candidate in the closed-door Wednesday vote. 'SHELL SHOCKED' KEVIN MCCARTHY WILL NOT RUN FOR HOUSE SPEAKER AGAIN FOLLOWING REMOVAL Gimenez said, ' said, please don't nominate him. That doesn't mean ‘Please don’t vote for me.

