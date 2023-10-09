GOP lawmaker calls on House to urgently reinstate Kevin McCarthy as speaker to approve Israel aid

A House Republican called for bipartisan efforts to reinstate Kevin McCarthy as House speaker amid growing concerns that a vacant speakership could result in roadblocks to aiding Israel. 'There is no greater friend of Israel than Kevin McCarthy and, in terms of American government this last year, Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House, has been the adult in the room.

' 'UNMITIGATED S---SHOW': HOUSE REPUBLICANS FUME OVER SPEAKER VACANCY AMID ISRAEL CRISIS He further called on Democrats to stand in allyship with Israel and put differences aside by reinstating the former House speaker, urging that House Republicans need their help to make progress. 'Facts are much different today than they were Tuesday of last week,' said Duarte.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

