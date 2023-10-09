GOP holds emotional meeting on next speaker — but fails to unite on one

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) speaks with reporters as he departs a House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol on Oct. 9, 2023. At right, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) is seen. | Francis Chung/POLITICOHouse Republicans huddled Monday for an emotional venting session over the party’s leadership crisis.

“There’s definitely frustration toward those eight people,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said after the two-plus hour meeting. “There were quite a few people who said they’re not ready to move forward.

But it was clear that Republicans are still fiercely divided over how to move forward with their perilously thin margin — including whether they will rally around a consensus pick should their two candidates, Steve Scalise or Jim Jordan, fail to reach 217 votes on the floor. headtopics.com

“Some people were mad and they got a right to be mad. But I got a right to represent my constituents, too,” Burchett said. “We’re kind of like a scattergram — we’re all over the map,” said Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), who described a wide range of opinions shared at the lengthy open mic period. Some members even raised the idea of reviving McCarthy as speaker — an idea widely viewed as a longshot.“They did not. This is for the members,” said Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.

With dozens of Republicans not yet back in Washington, many of the key decisions facing the conference will wait another day. Several GOP lawmakers spent Monday’s meeting pushing for rules changes: one to change the so-called motion to vacate, and another to raise the threshold of GOP support to elect the next speaker so that any winner can also land 217 votes on the floor. headtopics.com

