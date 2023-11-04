GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin Urges Republicans to Vote Ahead of Crucial Virginia Elections

GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin has an urgent message for Republicans ahead of Tuesday's crucial legislative elections in Virginia, a closely watched 2024 bellwether. 'When Republicans vote, Republicans win. When we turn out, we win,' Youngkin said as he spoke to a crowd of veterans at VFW Post 4809 in Norfolk, Virginia. 'We’ve got to get the vote out

.' As he aims to hold the GOP's narrow majority in the state House and recapture control of the state Senate, where Democrats currently hold a fragile majority, Youngkin has been on a mission to encourage Republicans to turn out in big numbers in the state's final days of early voting ahead of Election Day. 'We’ve got work to do. And the work to do right now is to hold the House and flip the Senate. Hold the House and flip the Senate,' Youngkin stressed on Thursday as he headlined a rally in support of two GOP legislative candidates. Total Republican control of the state government in Richmond would allow the governor to push through a conservative agenda. VIRGINIA'S LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS A CRUCIAL 2024 BAROMETER Asked if his message is resonating, Youngkin highlighted in a Fox Digital interview that 'there’s a lot of people who’ve voted early. And across the state, we've seen an uptick in early voting and absentee ballot and particularly in our battleground districts, we've seen a really good movemen

