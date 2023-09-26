GOP, Dems team up to rip 'delusional' Sinema over 'plan' to swipe their voters in independent reelection bid

Arizona Republicans and Democrats teamed up to rip independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over her reportedly planning to win reelection by swiping votes from their candidates. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema moves between meetings at the U.S. Capitol on June 1, 2023.National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), which is focusing on the seat as one of its top targets to flip for the GOP in 2024.

However, the organization sees her as a bigger threat to Democrats in the race.

"Kyrsten Sinema has been a stalwart advocate for Joe Biden’s agenda by supporting his American Rescue Plan and his signature climate change bill, the Inflation Reduction Act. If Sinema runs, we expect Arizona Democrats to support her in droves because of this unwavering commitment to Joe Biden’s most important policy priorities," NRSC spokesperson Tate Mitchell said in a statement.Fox has reached out to Sinema's team for comment.Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Kyrsten Sinema pitches donors on a 'path to victory' in Arizona by courting RepublicansA two-page document obtained by NBC News maps out a possible independent Senate bid, touting Sinema's record and suggesting she'd win over more Republicans than Democrats.

Arizona Senator Sinema holds roundtable with veteran small business owners in PhoenixBesides talking about small business, Sen. Sinema also talked about the ongoing migrant crossing issues at the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Kyrsten Sinema pitches donors on a 'path to victory' in Arizona by courting RepublicansSen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat-turned-independent, hasn't publicly announced whether she's running for re-election next year. But pri...

GOP, Dems team up to rip 'delusional' Sinema over 'plan' to swipe their voters in independent re-election bidArizona Republicans and Democrats teamed up to rip independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over her reportedly planning to win re-election by swiping votes from their candidates.

Kari Lake's chances of winning Senate election as new ad teases runPolls show Lake could lead the GOP candidates if she make a bid for Kyrsten Sinema's Senate seat in Arizona.

Sen. Sinema's Reelection Plan: Woo Ariz. RepublicansThe team of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., charted a reelection plan that includes earning the support of up to 35% of the state's Republicans, NBC News reported.

and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., according to various vote tracking sites, as well as her votes to increase the nation's debt limit and her vote against a bill that would have required doctors to save a baby who survived an abortion.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema moves between meetings at the U.S. Capitol on June 1, 2023.National Republican Senatorial Committee

(NRSC), which is focusing on the seat as one of its top targets to flip for the GOP in 2024. However, the organization sees her as a bigger threat to Democrats in the race.

"Kyrsten Sinema has been a stalwart advocate for Joe Biden’s agenda by supporting his American Rescue Plan and his signature climate change bill, the Inflation Reduction Act. If Sinema runs, we expect Arizona Democrats to support her in droves because of this unwavering commitment to Joe Biden’s most important policy priorities," NRSC spokesperson Tate Mitchell said in a statement.Fox has reached out to Sinema's team for comment.Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.