GOP debates can't escape being pseudo-events

At the Republican debates, cameras turn on, the press shows up, the candidates appear on stage. But it's all tangential to what's really taking place. The three differ in several respects: Pence represents the social conservative wing of Reagan’s coalition and has made a national abortion ban a top priority.

On Wednesday, he added a call to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender Americans. Haley, more of a fiscal conservative, has tried to soft-peddle the abortion issue. She has chided Trump for the huge increase in the federal debt that took place during his tenure. Christie represents the Northeastern, blue-collar wing of Reaganism — tough on crime, opposed to public employee unions, and more moderate on culture-war issues.

The three differ in several respects: Pence represents the social conservative wing of Reagan’s coalition and has made a national abortion ban a top priority. On Wednesday, he added a call to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender Americans. Haley, more of a fiscal conservative, has tried to soft-peddle the abortion issue. She has chided Trump for the huge increase in the federal debt that took place during his tenure. Christie represents the Northeastern, blue-collar wing of Reaganism — tough on crime, opposed to public employee unions, and more moderate on culture-war issues.

All three, however, have stuck with Reaganite orthodoxy on foreign policy — deeply suspicious of Russia, in favor of a leading U.S. role in NATO and strongly backing U.S. aid to Ukraine. On the other side, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, the multimillionaire businessman, represent the party's now-dominant Trump wing. That comes through in their rhetorical styles, full of denunciations of "wokeness" and "elites," their reticence about criticizing Trump, a tendency toward performative statements rather than detailed policy proposals and their foreign-policy remarks, which focus on perceived threats from China and are notably warmer toward Russia. Of the remaining two candidates, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has mostly tried to introduce himself and has such a low level of support that he probably won't qualify for the third debate. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is also at risk of not qualifying — he hasn't hit the threshold of 4% in a national poll — although his more prominent performance Wednesday night might boost him over the bar. He has tried to maintain ties to the Trumpist wing of the party while siding with the traditionalists on some issues, notably Ukraine.