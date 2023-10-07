GOP candidate, running against George Santos, in Israel with family: 'Right now nobody feels safe'

American woman living near Gaza offers firsthand account as Hamas opened fire on Israel: ‘Never been this scared’A New York congressional candidate who’s in Israel with family says “nobody feels safe” as he described how Hamas terrorists are breaking into people’s homes following their depraved sneak attack Saturday morning.

Norber — a former member of the Israeli Defense Forces — was in Ra’anana near Tel Aviv for Jewish holidays with his wife and their four children. He said this was the worst sneak attack the country has faced since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

“We heard the sirens this morning,” he told The Post around 8 p.m. his time. “We thought maybe it was a mistake.”Norber, a native Israeli whose parents still live there, said terrorists entering people’s homes is shocking.The early morning assault by the Islamist militant group left Israel in a state of shock. headtopics.com

Dozens of soldiers and civilians have also been reportedly captured with sickening footage of the bloodshed across social media. Norber, who believes the terrorists exploited political infighting in Israel, said his message to Americans is that the US needs to stand by their ally.“Israel is the protector of American values and democracy in the Middle East,” Norber continued. “It is the only democracy in the Middle East.

Norber, a Bayside, Queens small business owner, announced his primary run against Santos this summer in the 3rd congressional district, He’s one of a handful of Republicans to have their eyes on squaring off against the freshman rep whoSantos lied about being Jewish when he ran for the seat in 2022 and tweeted that he stood in solidarity with Israel on Saturday. headtopics.com

“The United States of America must express its outrage at this cowardly terrorist attack on Israeli civilians,” Santos said. “I stand in solidarity with our staunch ally Israel and endorse their right to self-defense against Hamas.

