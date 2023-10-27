'Goosebumps' EPs Praise Justin Long's Commitment to Horror Roles

Justin Long has left quite an impression playing a possessed teacher on Goosebumps, which is just one of many projects proving his status as a scream king.
During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, executive producers Pavun Shetty and Conor Welch praised Long's approach to the role of Mr. Bratt — a.k.a the body Harold Biddle takes over for the season.
'We were super lucky to get Justin for this role. He has done a lot of comedy, a lot of adolescent comedy and coming-of-age comedy too. But he has also done real horror,' Shetty said. 'He did Jeepers Creepers, which is a super scary adult movie. He was just coming off Barbarian too, where he got to be goofy but also was super intense.'
Shetty complimented Long's ability to seamlessly transition from one genre to another, adding, 'He comedic stuff and horror at the same time. And luckily he's a really gifted physical actor too. That played a lot into this role.'
Goosebumps, which is based on horror books written by R.L. Stine, focuses on a group of teens who accidentally release supernatural forces from a haunted house. They subsequently learns that their parents' connection to a murder in 1993 triggered the unexplained evil, which they must recapture before it is too late.
Long, 45, plays English teacher Mr. Bratt who moves to Port Lawrence after inheriting the creepy Biddle house. His body is quickly snatched by the ghost of Harold Biddle — the teenager who died in the house in 1993 — and Mr. Bratt ends up trapped in his own mind.
'He's literally haunted by the ghost of a 16-year-old kid that takes over his body. So a lot of that mental strain. But it's also his body learning how to act while it's being possessed,' Shetty continued. 'He really jumped in. He threw himself against lockers as he was banging his head on things. He was transforming between a kid and an adult trying to fight himself.