Google to Launch 'Find My Device' Network with Bluetooth Tracking

As reported today, Google is about to take the wraps off of its long-awaited ' Find My Device ' network. However, there is one side effect to this that will likely affect the way you use your Android device from now on: Bluetooth can only be paused and not completely turned off — making phones, headphones, or even devices with other Bluetooth -enabled trackers easier to find — so is the way that Bluetooth in general with work in the next version of Android . The operative word here is ' Bluetooth .

' Billions of Android devices that opt into the network will silently communicate with each other, creating a massive web of location tracking. Each participating phone or tablet will send out a kind of encrypted location beacon, which nearby devices receive and pass on to Google. Only the owner of the 'lost' device will then be able to see where it is. But, there is one catch: Bluetooth has to be turned on for all this to work properly

