Google Sues Alleged Crypto Scammers for Fraudulent Apps on Play Store

Google is suing two alleged crypto scammers for offering fraudulent cryptocurrency trading apps on its Play Store . The accused scammers, based in China and Hong Kong, uploaded 87 different fraudulent apps that lured in over 100,000 people.

Users lost anywhere from $100 to tens of thousands of dollars each. Google has shut down the apps and is taking legal action.

Google filed a lawsuit on Thursday against a group of crypto scammers, alleging they defrauded more than 100,000 people globally.

Google is removing the Search bar from the top of the Play Store app storefront's Games and Apps tabs. However, a Search tab is being added at the bottom of the screen.

An additional tap is now required to Search in the Google Play Store app

Authorities in the North Bay arrested a man who allegedly held up a convenience store at gunpoint this week and left a jar of marijuana behind for the store clerk.

Approximately 100,000 users have downloaded these fraudulent apps from Google Play, but the amount of lost user funds remains unknown.

Google filed suit against two app developers it accused of uploading fraudulent investment apps to the Play Store and luring victims through a so-called pig butchering scam.

