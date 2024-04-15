Google's Pixel Watch to Introduce Automatic Syncing of App Permissions

Pixel Watch users are likely to be getting a smoother watch experience because Google is preparing a convenient new feature. Recent updates to the Pixel Watch companion app have hinted at upcoming support for automatic syncing of app permissions between your phone and your smartwatch.

App permissions normally let apps access different parts of your phone or watch, like your contacts, location, or camera. While managing permissions is important for privacy and security, dealing with them on both your phone and watch separately can be a bit of a hassle. Google appears to be addressing this. A hidden switch uncovered in recent versions of the Pixel Watch app allows automatic syncing of app permissions, as reported by theThis hidden feature has been lurking in the background of the companion app's code. If activated, it reveals a new"Sync permissions from phone" setting. The description is super clear about its function:"Give your watch the same app permissions that you've allowed on this phone.

Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends.

