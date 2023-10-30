Google’s Pixel phones are in trouble

Almost every single review of the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro talks about how these two take us to the promised land of AI nirvana on smartphones. Google Assistant screening calls for you? Check. More intelligent smart reply suggestions? Of course, my lazy soul deserves that convenience. Enhanced zoom that relies on pixel-level image reconstruction to de-haze blurry edges? My Instagram dump would love that.

Related A dragon burning down Google’s house For ease of comparison, let’s focus on the Pixel 8 Pro. It’s a great phone for $999. But it’s not the best phone for $999. And once smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s AI-loving Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip hit the shelves, the vaunted AI edge of Pixels will dilute further. Take a look at the Xiaomi 14 duo, launched on October 26, and also the OnePlus 12 sitting right around the corner.

The latest Qualcomm chip doesn’t entirely strip away the Google Pixel’s AI” credentials, but an average Android flagship has never been this close to matching the intelligence that Google often touts for its phones. Will the Pixel suddenly become “just another premium Android phone” after the onslaught of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones? Not really. But is their value deprecated? Absolutely, and for more reasons than just fancy AI tricks. headtopics.com

Now, let’s talk about merit. Is the Pixel 8 Pro the best $999 phone? Arguably so. Can it beat the latest “Pro” iPhone? Certainly not at raw performance. Definitely not at ecosystem benefits. Obviously, not at the longevity of software support. Unfortunately, the Pixel also lags behind the Apple flagship at battery endurance and video capture finesse by a healthy margin.

Previous Next 1 of 8 There are actual Pixel 8 series users complaining, once again, about the bad antenna on the Google phones — resulting in bad network reception. One user ran a test using an Android app and found the latest Pixel delivering sub-par network reception results. That’s a basic trait, and a phone must get it right. After all, we buy a phone to be able to make calls. headtopics.com

