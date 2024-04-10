Google's Magic Editor Might Soon Be Available to More Users

Google 's AI-powered Magic Editor , the tool that's been turning bad phone pics into great ones by tweaking the sky, moving stuff around, or getting rid of things you don't want in your photo, might soon be available to way more people. Right now, you can only get it if you're part of Google One or if you've got a, there's a hint that things might change. A hidden string in the app suggests that Google might be gearing up to offer Magic Editor for free to users without a Google One subscription.
The catch is that there will be a limit on how many photos you can save every month when using Magic Editor. If you want unlimited saves, you'll need to subscribe to a premium Google One plan. More clues found in the Google Photos beta suggest that the free saves quota will reset at the beginning of each month. When you've used up your allowance, Photos will nudge you to upgrade to a paid One plan with 2TB or more space. Google One is a subscription service offered by Google that provides you with increased cloud storage space. This extra space can be used across multiple Google products, including:With a free tier of Magic Editor and wider availability on non-Pixel devices, Google could entice non-paying One users with a sneak peek of the feature. And, to be honest, this could tempt many of them to eventually upgrade to a premium Google One tier for unlimited access to the tool. As with all leaks, it's wise to take this information with a grain of sal
Google Magic Editor AI Phone Pics Photo Editing Google One Subscription Cloud Storage
