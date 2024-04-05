Google's 'Find My Device' Network Launching Soon

It looks like Google is ready to move to the next step. A small subset of users has already received an email that lets the cat out of the bag on when exactly the service would be officially launching. An email blast was sent last night to some users which included some official information on when the ' Find My Device ' network would be launching to the masses.

Although the settings began to appear yesterday on Android devices for some users with the beta version of Google Play Services installed, the settings weren't actually working. Now, it looks like we have a more accurate timeline on when the switch will be flipped. The email contained the following verbiage: 'You’ll get a notification on your Android devices when this feature is turned on. Until then, you can opt out of the network through Find My Device on the web.

Google Find My Device Network Launch Android Notification

