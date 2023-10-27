Google’s Bard chatbot got a change to make it feel as fast as Bing

Google’s Bard AI chatbot can now reply to your questions in real time, as spotted earlier by 9to5Google. Bard previously only sent a response when it was complete, but now you can get a glimpse at your answer as it’s getting generated. If you don’t want Bard to respond to your questions in real time, you can still switch between the “Respond in real time” and “Respond when complete” options from the cog icon in the top-right corner of Bard’s window.

Press it, and Bard will stop generating its reply, allowing you to type in another question or regenerate its response without having to wait for the whole answer. If you do end up waiting for the answer, you can still press the “view other drafts” button to see Bard’s alternate responses.

