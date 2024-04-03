Google Rolls Out ChromeOS Update with Customizable Keyboard Shortcuts and Mouse Buttons

Google is rolling out a new ChromeOS update (M123) to its stable channel yesterday that brought features like the ability to customize keyboard shortcuts and mouse buttons and enabled hotspot connections on cellular Chromebooks. The company’s April updates also brought updates and bug fixes to Pixel Watches and Pixel phones from the 5A and up. The keyboard shortcut feature will work like it does in other operating systems, in which you can assign specific actions to specific key combinations.

Google uses the examples of tweaking shortcuts to be easier to carry out one-handed or making them resemble those you’re used to in, say, macOS. The same goes for mouse button customizing — if your mouse has extra buttons besides just left and right clicks, and you want to turn that weird side button into a mute button, you can do that in ChromeOS with this updat

