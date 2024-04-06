Google Pixel phones to get a new feature called "Lookup" to identify unknown numbers

If you are tired of seeing those mysterious and spammy calls invading your call log, you are in luck — if you have a Google Pixel , that is. Google is currently working on a new feature for Pixel phones called " Lookup ", and it's designed to put an end to the guessing game when it comes to phone calls. Think of Lookup as a search tool for your calls.

It lets you run a quick online search on those unknown numbers directly from your phone app, which means no more copying and pasting into a browser phone number search tool. This was initially spotted over in Japan, and now it looks like "Lookup" is being tested in the beta version of Google's Phone app, as found by Using it sounds super simple. Just head to your recent calls, tap the unknown number, and check out the options. "Lookup" should be the last option on the right side. Tap that, and you'll see a list of apps that can search the web (including trusty Google Search). Choose your preferred app and search for the unknown numbe

Google Pixel Lookup Phone App Unknown Numbers Search Tool

