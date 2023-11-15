Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: The Closest Google Has Ever Gotten to Perfection

I’ve been really nervous to start writing this Google Pixel 8 Pro review. At the start of each day with my Pixel 8 Pro, I’ve been worried that a bug or glitch is going to rear its ugly head and ruin my experience with the phone. I’ve been walking on eggshells, going through each day with bated breath, and just waiting for the moment that something goes wrong. But here’s the thing: that hasn’t happened yet.

I’ve been living with the Google Pixel 8 Pro for a while now, and not once has it given me any sort of trouble — something I absolutely can’t say about last year’s Pixels. While its predecessor was a buggy, unusable mess of a product for me, the Pixel 8 Pro has been the exact opposite. In fact, it’s been pretty damn incredible

United States Headlines Read more: DİGİTALTRENDS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DİGİTALTRENDS: Google Pixel 8 Pro: The Best Pixel Phone EverThe Google Pixel 8 Pro is an outstanding smartphone and easily the best Pixel phone Google has ever released. It may even be the favorite Android phone of 2023. The article discusses the author's experience with the Pixel 8 Pro after using it for over a month and whether it lives up to the initial praise.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more »

GİZMODO: The Changing Landscape of Android: Google and Samsung Dominate the MarketThe world of Android has evolved significantly, with Google and Samsung emerging as the dominant players in the market. The Google Pixel offers a unique version of Android with exclusive features and design elements. This article explores the shift in the Android ecosystem and the perks of choosing a Google Pixel device.

Source: Gizmodo | Read more »

VERGE: Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify in Epic v. Google trialThe future of Google ’s app store is at stake in a lawsuit by Fortnite publisher Epic Games. Epic sued Google in 2020 after a fight over in-app purchase fees, claiming the Android operating system’s Google Play Store constituted an unlawful monopoly — while Google says its demands would damage Android’s ability to offer a secure user experience and compete with Apple’s iOS. Follow along with updates here.

Source: verge | Read more »

PHONEARENA: Hot early Black Friday deals on earbuds let you save big on the Pixel Buds, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and many moreThe holiday season approaches swiftly, but some early Black Friday deals are already making a splash, especially in the world of wireless earbuds. The official savings event is still some time away, yet there are fantastic offers for audiophiles and casual listeners alike to choose from right now. Amazingly, some discounts reach a remarkable 50% off.

Source: PhoneArena | Read more »

CNNİ: Large pro-Palestinian rally in London draws 300,000 peopleAround 300,000 people turned out for a large pro-Palestinian rally in London on Saturday as police arrested scores of counter-protesters for attempting to confront the marchers.

Source: cnni | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Pro-Palestinian Activists Blockade North American Port in Protest Against IsraelPro-Palestinian activists, including a designated terror coalition, blockaded the Port of Tacoma in North America to protest against Israel. They believed a ship docked at the port was picking up equipment and weapons for Israel. The activists demanded a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict and for the United States to cut off aid to Israel.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »