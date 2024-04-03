Google Messages Beta Hints at Satellite Messaging for Everyone

But guess what? Google Messages seems to be dropping some hints, too, suggesting that this satellite connection could be not only for messaging from anywhere but with anyone., a trio of explanatory strings in the beta version 20240329_01_RC00 sheds some light on how satellite messaging functions in Google Messages.

Reportedly, these strings read:Satellite messaging may take longer and can’t include photos & videosThe third string hints that you won't be restricted to just emergency services; you will be able to message"anyone" in your contacts via SMS. This could take the satellite connectivity capabilities of Android smartphones a step beyond Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite feature, which, as the name implies, only allows you to send distress signals when you are off the grid.as tech titans like Google, Apple, Samsung, and Huawei enter the cosmic connection rac

