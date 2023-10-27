Google Maps Uses AI To Create Immersive View Of Where You’re Going, And To Improve Routing

This week, Google introduced a collection of AI-powered improvement to Maps in order to make it easier to use, to provide more information, and to give users a much more detailed view of the location they're headed to. Perhaps the most impressive new toys to play with will be Immersive View for routes, and Lens. These features give users complete pictures of how to get to a destination, and what it will look like once they get there.

Google suggests that this will be helpful for people who are going to a new place and need help navigating things such as a subway station, or finding hidden gems in a new location. This feature is coming to 50 new cities, including Austin, Las Vegas, Sao Paulo, and Taipei. On the less technically impressive (but likely more useful) side of the equation, Google is adding greater detail to its normal routing function.

