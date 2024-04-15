Google Maps Introduces Generative AI for Users to Find Places

on mobile for users to find places using generative AI. At the time of the announcement, the experiment was to roll out to a select few Local Guides in the U.S. Two and a half months later, it looks like it is now rolling out to more users. These users may or may not be local guides as well.

During my quick test, I found that I didn't find it to be much different than performing a regular Google Maps search without the AI component. However, Google says that its main advantage is its adaptability. Being able to filter your results further by asking follow-up questions is a plus.

Google Maps Generative AI Users Places Recommendations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google Maps generative AI experiment rolling out more widely and the results are mixedJohanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze: Which navigation app truly rules the road?Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Getty Images Introduces Affordable and Safe Generative AI Tool for Small BusinessesGetty Images has launched a new tool that offers small businesses, designers, and marketers affordable and commercially safe generative AI capabilities. The tool aims to elevate and power creativity through visuals while minimizing risk in the process.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Google Introduces Google Vids: An AI-Powered Video Creation App for WorkGoogle has announced Google Vids, a video creation app for work that uses AI to generate storyboards, scripts, music, and voiceovers. The app aims to make video creation more accessible and easier for everyone in the workplace.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

AI is coming to Google search through Search Generative ExperienceA new feature called Search Generative Experience, in another new feature called Search Labs, puts AI-generated information at the top of Google’s search results.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Microsoft tells European regulators Google has an edge in generative AIMicrosoft said in a report to European antitrust regulators that its tech rival Google has a competitive edge in generative AI due to its access to large amounts of data and AI chips.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »