Google Makes AI Photo Editing Features Available to All Google Photos Users

Google is making its AI photo editing features available to a lot more people. Starting May 15th, just about all Google Photos users will be able to access features previously limited to Pixel owners and Google One subscribers — a nifty upgrade if you were tired of Photos urging you to “upgrade” to get access to more editing tools (it’s me). Magic Editor is Google ’s generative AI photo editing tool, and it debuted as one of the headline AI features on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

Those kinds of features typically remain exclusive to new Pixels for six months after launch, and right on time, Google’s bringing it to previous Pixel phones. But it’s not stopping there; any Google Photos user with an Android or iOS device that meets the minimum requirements will be able to use it without a Google One subscription — you’ll just be limited to 10 saved edits per month. Pixel owners and paid subscribers, however, will get unlimited use. Original (left) and after Magic Editor (right). The results can be creepily good. Older features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser — which used to be available only to Pixel owners and certain Google One subscribers — will be free for all Photos users. Google has a full list of these features on its Photos community site, and it includes things like editing portrait mode blur and lighting effects (useful, but not the cutting-edge stuff, for better or worse

Google AI Photo Editing Google Photos Pixel Google One Magic Editor Generative AI Android Ios Features Subscription

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Get up to 29% off the Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 ProAmazon's Google Pixel unlocked phones sale includes discounts of up to 29% off on Android devices, namely the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Save on the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold todayIf you're planning to buy a new Android phone, you may want to check out Best Buy's discounts on the Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and Google Pixel Fold.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Smart New Feature Suddenly Upgrades Pixel ExperienceI’ve been writing about technology for two decades and am routinely struck by how the sector swings from startling innovation to persistent repetitiveness. My areas of specialty are wearable tech, cameras, home entertainment and mobile technology.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Google Suddenly Launches Even Better Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold Special OffersI’ve been writing about technology for two decades and am routinely struck by how the sector swings from startling innovation to persistent repetitiveness. My areas of specialty are wearable tech, cameras, home entertainment and mobile technology.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Sensational new deals make Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cheaper than ever beforeAdrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Google Pixel 9 design and Pixel 9 Pro XL details just leakedThe Pixel 9 design leaks again, and it turns out the previous one was wrong: The phone will have just two cameras on the back.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »