Google is opening a cafe, store and event space to the general public near its headquarters

Google execs and Mountain View city leaders opened the doors to it's long-awaited "Visitor Experience" center this week.Follow your favorite stocksGoogle has opened its first west coast visitor Experience" center which is located by its Mountain View headquarters.is opening a sliver of its main campus to the general public starting this week.

The company opened its doors to what it's calling its "Visitor Experience" center the public Thursday, following a ceremony where Google executives and local leaders gathered hear its headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.

"We've always been focused on the experience of Googlers and their friends," said Google's head of real estate Scott Foster. "But this project was designed intentionally for the general public. Ruth Porat, Google's President and Chief Investment Officer, was also in attendance and helped cut the celebratory ribbon to the space.Although the public can't walk into Google's actual office space, the new visitor center features a room where a community group or nonprofit can request to reserve the space for meetings or events. headtopics.com

The center's cafe features dishes like sandwiches, soup, and desserts from local eateries. It's Google's first cafe open to the public, but has a lighter selection than a typical large campus cafeteria. It also features an outdoor "plaza" for events as well as a small craft space and a small local shop that will feature a rotation of local retailers.

Google's new visitor center feature a space where a community group or nonprofit can request to reserve the space for meetings or events.Executives said that the center, which has been in the works for several years, comes at a time when technology is moving quickly and a post-pandemic need for more in-person spaces. headtopics.com

