Google was created by Larry Page and Sergey Brin at Stanford University, who moved the company to a garage in 1998. when Brin was considering whether or not to attend for grad school there. Page was tasked with showing him around – and they disagreed about nearly everything, according to some.

But the next year, they formed a partnership that led to the creation of a search engine in their dorms. What was formerly called Backrub, a search engine that scoured the internet and ranked pages based on importance, was later named Google.

By August 1998, they had $100,000 from co-founder Andy Bechtolsheim and left the dorms for a garage in Menlo Park. Google Inc. got its official start. Susan Wojcicki, who later went on to lead YouTube, which Google acquired, owned the garage and became Google's 16th employee.

Google's initial public offering – when it became a publicly traded company – happened in 2004, and several more big business moves have been made since. The company created Gmail, the Android phone and acquired YouTube, to name a few. headtopics.com

One thing that has been consistent with the ever-changing company: Google Doodles.

Read more:

CBSNews »

Google Podcasts is dead, adding another product to the Google graveyardAs expected after it launched podcasts on YouTube Music, Google has announced that its Google Podcasts app is shutting down.

City Council to cast final vote on top cop nominee Larry SnellingCity Council will vote Wednesday on whether to confirm Larry Snelling as Chicago's next police superintendent.

Chicago City Council to vote on confirmation of Larry Snelling as next top copChicago’s City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on whether it will confirm Larry Snelling as the city’s newest top cop.

City Council to vote on confirmation of Larry Snelling as Chicago police superintendentA special meeting of the Chicago City Council will hold a vote Wednesday to confirm Larry Snelling as Chicago police superintendent.

Challenges for Larry Snelling to be confirmed as CPD's Police Superintendent'They will steal a car use it to commit a robbery, and get another one the next day. It's like whack-a-mole. It's cat and mouse.'

Challenges for Larry Snelling to be confirmed as CPD's Police SuperintendentChicago City Council is meeting to confirm Larry Snelling as Chicago's next police superintendent. Amid that vote, Chicagoans are asking for better protection due to a rash of armed robberies. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

On Sept. 27, 1998, a tool that many people now rely on every day was created: Google. The company, which started out as a search engine and has branched out to various products and projects, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special Google Doodle. Here's a look at Google – and its ever-changing logo – over the years.met in 1995 at Stanford University

when Brin was considering whether or not to attend for grad school there. Page was tasked with showing him around – and they disagreed about nearly everything, according to some.

But the next year, they formed a partnership that led to the creation of a search engine in their dorms. What was formerly called Backrub, a search engine that scoured the internet and ranked pages based on importance, was later named Google.

By August 1998, they had $100,000 from co-founder Andy Bechtolsheim and left the dorms for a garage in Menlo Park. Google Inc. got its official start.

Susan Wojcicki, who later went on to lead YouTube, which Google acquired, owned the garage and became Google's 16th employee.

Google's initial public offering – when it became a publicly traded company – happened in 2004, and several more big business moves have been made since. The company created Gmail, the Android phone and acquired YouTube, to name a few.

One thing that has been consistent with the ever-changing company: Google Doodles. The homepage logo has been turned into"doodles" since 1998, when Google marked the Burning Man Festival in Nevada with doodle that looked like the wooden man burned at the festival. Google Doodle

on Sept. 27, 2023 – the company's 25th anniversary – morphs from past Google logos, into the current logo, and then into a doodle that incorporates the number 25. There is also confetti on the top of the Google results page.

Since its first doodle, celebrating the Burning Man festival, the company has featured more than 5,000 Google Doodles. A team at Google chooses topics to feature in the doodles – mostly anniversaries or historic events – and an illustration team called Doodlers creates them.