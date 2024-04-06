Google Introduces 'Lookup' Feature for Phone Numbers in Recent Calls

Google is working on a feature that allows users to look up a phone number that just called them, right from their recent calls screen. The feature, called 'Lookup', brings up a Google Search with the number already entered. It is available in the beta version of the Google Phone app and can be downloaded by Android users. This feature is particularly useful in identifying spam calls that come from spoofed phone numbers .

The addition of this feature is long overdue and will save users the hassle of manually copying and pasting unknown numbers into a Google search

Google Phone Number Lookup Recent Calls Google Phone App Android Spam Calls Spoofed Phone Numbers

