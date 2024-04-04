Google Files Lawsuit Against Crypto Scammers for Defrauding Users

Google filed a lawsuit on Thursday against a group of crypto scammers , alleging they defrauded more than 100,000 people globally. The company aims to use the litigation as a way to set legal precedents to protect its users. Google filed a lawsuit on Thursday against a group of crypto scammers , alleging they defrauded more than 100,000 people across the globe by uploading fraudulent investment and crypto exchange apps to Google Play.

Google says it's the first tech company to take action against crypto scammers, and is doing so as a way to set a legal precedent to establish protections for users. The lawsuit claims the defendants made "multiple misrepresentations to Google in order to upload their fraudulent apps to Google Play, including but not limited to misrepresentations about their identity, location, and the type and nature of the application being uploaded

Google Lawsuit Crypto Scammers Fraud Users Legal Precedents Protections Fraudulent Apps Google Play

