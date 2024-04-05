Google Considering Charging Users for AI-Powered Search Features

In a significant shift from its long-standing ad-funded model, Google is reportedly exploring the possibility of charging users for AI-powered search features. This potential move would mark a first for Google , which has relied solely on advertising to fund its search product since 2000.

