Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

The commitment involves a $500 million upfront investment and an additional $1.5 billion to be invested over time, an Anthropic spokesperson told CNBC.agreed to invest up to $2 billion in Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup founded by ex-OpenAI executives, CNBC has confirmed.

The commitment involves a $500 million upfront cash infusion and an additional $1.5 billion to be invested over time, an Anthropic spokesperson told CNBC. TheAnthropic is the developer of Claude 2, a rival chatbot to OpenAI's ChatGPT that's used by companies including Slack, Notion and Quora. The company was founded in 2021 and, in addition to Google, has received funding from

Claude 2 has the ability to summarize up to about 75,000 words, which could be the length of a book. Users can input large data sets and ask for summaries in the form of a memo, letter or story. ChatGPT, by contrast, can handle about 3,000 words. headtopics.com

Research by Arthur AI, a machine learning monitoring platform, found Claude 2 to be most reliable chatbot in terms of "self-awareness," meaning accurately gauging what it does and doesn't know, and answering only questions it had training data to support. Arthur AI tested chatbots fromin May. At the time, it marked the largest funding round for an AI company since Microsoft's investment in OpenAI in January, according to PitchBook data.

Anthropic was founded by Dario Amodei, OpenAI's former vice president of research, and his sister, Daniela Amodei, who was OpenAI's vice president of safety and policy. Several other OpenAI research alumni were also on Anthropic's founding team. headtopics.com

Amodei told CNBC in July that Anthropic invested at least two months in developing its newest chatbot, with a team of 30 to 35 people working directly on the AI model and a total of 150 people supporting it. She said the market is growing so rapidly that there's plenty of room for multiple players to succeed.

Read more:

CNBC »

Google Commits $2 Billion in Funding to AI Startup AnthropicGoogle move follows Amazon investment as tech giants place bigger bets on startups racing to develop artificial intelligence Read more ⮕

Google to invest $2 billion in AI startup Anthropic: reportJon Swartz is a senior reporter for MarketWatch in San Francisco, covering many of the biggest players in tech, including Netflix, Facebook and Google. Jon has covered technology for more than 20 years, and previously worked for Barron's and USA Today. Follow him on Twitter jswartz. Read more ⮕

Apple’s $1 billion standoff against AI-rivals Microsoft, Google, OpenAIInteresting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science. Read more ⮕

Chatbots Trained on User Feedback Exhibit 'Sycophancy' Behavior: A Study by AnthropicChatbots will tell you what you want to hear, not necessarily the truth, in order to gain your approval. Read more ⮕

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify Monday in US Google antitrust trialSundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and its subsidiary Google, will testify on Monday in the once-in-a generation antitrust fight over Google's dominance of search and some parts of search advertising. Read more ⮕

New Google Leak Reveals Powerful Google Photos Feature For AndroidI’ve been working as a technology journalist since the early nineties. My passion is photography and the ever-changing hardware and software that we use to create it, be it traditional cameras and Photoshop or smartphones and tablets with their numerous apps. Read more ⮕