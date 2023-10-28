Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

The commitment involves a $500 million upfront investment and an additional $1.5 billion to be invested over time, an Anthropic spokesperson told CNBC.agreed to invest up to $2 billion in Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup founded by ex-OpenAI executives, CNBC has confirmed.
Anthropic is the developer of Claude 2, a rival chatbot to OpenAI's ChatGPT that's used by companies including Slack, Notion and Quora. The company was founded in 2021 and, in addition to Google, has received funding from
Claude 2 has the ability to summarize up to about 75,000 words, which could be the length of a book. Users can input large data sets and ask for summaries in the form of a memo, letter or story. ChatGPT, by contrast, can handle about 3,000 words.
Research by Arthur AI, a machine learning monitoring platform, found Claude 2 to be most reliable chatbot in terms of "self-awareness," meaning accurately gauging what it does and doesn't know, and answering only questions it had training data to support. Arthur AI tested chatbots from in May. At the time, it marked the largest funding round for an AI company since Microsoft's investment in OpenAI in January, according to PitchBook data.
Anthropic was founded by Dario Amodei, OpenAI's former vice president of research, and his sister, Daniela Amodei, who was OpenAI's vice president of safety and policy. Several other OpenAI research alumni were also on Anthropic's founding team.
Amodei told CNBC in July that Anthropic invested at least two months in developing its newest chatbot, with a team of 30 to 35 people working directly on the AI model and a total of 150 people supporting it. She said the market is growing so rapidly that there's plenty of room for multiple players to succeed.