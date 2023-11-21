Google CEO to be grilled in app store antitrust trial with ‘Fortnite’ maker

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney accuses Google of being a ruthless bully and resorting to shady tactics to protect its payment system in an antitrust trial. Sweeney's testimony comes as part of Epic Games' attempt to disrupt Google's store for Android apps. This is one of two antitrust cases against Google, which is facing legal attacks seeking to break up its $1.7 trillion tech empire.





nypost » / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google offers $147 million deal to Epic for Fortnite on Google Play StoreA Google executive confirmed in an antitrust trial that the Android phone maker offered Epic Games $147 million over three years to launch Fortnite on the Play Store.

Source: verge - 🏆 21. / 66,528 Read more »

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Testify in Epic's Lawsuit Against GoogleGoogle CEO Sundar Pichai is set to testify on Tuesday in Epic’s lawsuit against Google. Epic plans to call Pichai as a witness.

Source: verge - 🏆 21. / 66,528 Read more »

Google offered Epic $147 million to launch Fortnite on the Play storeA Google executive confirmed in an antitrust trial that the Android phone maker offered Epic Games $147 million over three years to launch Fortnite on the Play store.

Source: verge - 🏆 21. / 66,528 Read more »

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify Monday in US Google antitrust trialSundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and its subsidiary Google, will testify on Monday in the once-in-a generation antitrust fight over Google's dominance of search and some parts of search advertising.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Google CEO defends paying Apple and others to make Google the default search engine on devicesTestifying in the biggest U.S. antitrust case in a quarter century, Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his company’s practice of paying Apple and other tech companies to make Google the default search engine

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 378. / 23,4375 Read more »

Google CEO defends paying Apple and others to make Google the default search engine on devicesGoogle CEO Sundar Pichai has finally taken the stand in the biggest U.S. antitrust case in a quarter century. On Monday, he defended his company for paying Apple and others to make Google the default search engine on their devices. Pichai says Google simply wants to make the user experience “seamless and easy.

Source: AP - 🏆 474. / 22,5 Read more »