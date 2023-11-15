Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified in an antitrust trial regarding the Google Play Store. Pichai defended the business practices of the store, which distributes apps for Android software. Epic Games is arguing that the payment processing system of the store is illegally harming consumers and developers.

MARKETWATCH: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Testifies in Antitrust Trial Google CEO Sundar Pichai defends the business practices of the Google Play Store in an antitrust trial .

REUTERS: Google CEO Sundar Pichai admits marking documents as 'privileged' and not turning off chat history deletion Sundar Pichai acknowledged in federal court on Tuesday that he sometimes marked documents as 'privileged' and never turned off a setting that caused internal chats to delete automatically after one day. Pichai was in court in San Francisco to defend Alphabet's Google from a lawsuit by Epic Games that alleges itsAttorneys for Epic Games , maker of the wildly popular 'Fortnite' game, appeared to be trying to establish that Pichai and Google were concealing sensitive communications that could later be used against it in a potential trial.

VERGE: Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify in Epic v. Google trialThe future of Google ’s app store is at stake in a lawsuit by Fortnite publisher Epic Games . Epic sued Google in 2020 after a fight over in-app purchase fees, claiming the Android operating system’s Google Play Store constituted an unlawful monopoly — while Google says its demands would damage Android’s ability to offer a secure user experience and compete with Apple’s iOS. Follow along with updates here.

