Google Briefing Argues American Tradition of Free Speech on Internet No Longer Viable

An internal company briefing produced by Google and leaked exclusively to Breitbart News argues that due to a variety of factors, including the election of President Trump, the “American tradition” of free speech on the internet is no longer viable.

Despite leaked video footage showing top executives declaring their intention to ensure that the rise of Trump and the populist movement is just a But the 85-page briefing, titled “The Good Censor,” admits that Google and other tech platforms now “control the majority of online conversations” and have undertaken a “shift towards censorship” in response to unwelcome political events around the world. Examples cited in the document include the 2016 election and the rise of Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) in Germany. Responding to the leak, an official Google source said the document should be considered internal research, and not an official company positio

