Goodman: The solution for college football’s Michigan problem is clear

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh coaches against MSU at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. UM won 49-0. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)A different kind of chaos is here for the College Football Playoff committee. What to do with the dirty, rotten, no-good scoundrels of Michigan?

One problem at a time, people. Take a number and have a seat. There are complimentary bagels by the coffee machine for everyone except the teams that illegally obtained the football signals of their opponents over the last couple seasons.

According to a growing mountain of absurd evidence, Michigan staffers allegedly hatched a plan back in 2020 to illegally steal the signals of opponents using the intel of a former Marine Corps captain who is so devoted to the team he loves that he co-wrote a 500-plus page Google doc he calls the "Michigan Manifesto."You know, Keith. Keith lives on the message boards, watches every game 10 times and then emails coaches with suggestions.

Stalions’ now-deleted LinkedIn profile even boasted that his responsibilities for Michigan included “identifying and exploiting critical vulnerabilities and centers of gravity in the opponent scouting process.”

And then — whoopsie — an independent investigator found a trail of concerning evidence on Michigan's own computers earlier this season. It all came crashing down for the Wolverines from there.that would have made Jim Harbaugh the highest paid coach in college football. Michigan hasn't said much about the alleged sign-stealing plot, but this latest development in the story speaks volumes. It's the first indication that Harbaugh's employment at Michigan is in question.

And so the College Football Playoff selection committee has a big decision to make. How to value the Michigan football team when all of the Wolverines’ victories were probably aided by cheating? The answer is simple. The College Football Playoff committee should exclude Michigan from the rankings to preserve the credibility of the sport.

