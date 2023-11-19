Goodfellow Fund Provides Holiday Help for Children in Need

Help during the holidays is available from the Goodfellow Fund. There is one catch, however. Those asking for help need to show up to receive it, something that Executive Director Richard Greene noted has become a primary concern for the campaign this holiday season. He said they’ve seen an increase in the number of applicants not coming in for their short interview for the last couple of years, Greene said.

The Goodfellow Fund is the Star-Telegram charity that is once again helping to make the holidays better for children in need throughout Tarrant County. With the aid of their many volunteers, the organization is once again providing a $50 tax-free gift certificate for each child for new clothing from Old Navy, with a goal of serving 13,000 children. Greene said numerous steps have been taken in the past several months to increase the number of families applying for assistance. But for those who have applied, a mystery remain





🏆 222. startelegram » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hedge fund Infini launches new fund, eyes office in Abu DhabiHedge fund Infini launches new fund, eyes office in Abu Dhabi

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

Hawaii governor announces $150M fund for Maui wildfire victims modeled after 9/11 fundHawaii Gov. Josh Green is announcing the creation of a $150 million fund to help those who lost family members or who were injured in Maui’s wildfires

Source: sdut - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

Hawaii governor announces $150M fund for Maui wildfire victims modeled after 9/11 fundHawaii Gov. Josh Green is announcing the creation of a $150 million fund to help those who lost family members or who were injured in Maui’s wildfires. The governor's office says beneficiaries will receive payments of more than $1 million as early as next year. Those getting money from the fund will waive their right to file legal claims.

Source: AP - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

Child Health Clinic in Aurora provides care for 13,000 low-income kidsThe Children’s Hospital of Colorado, which began in 1897 as a summer tent camp in City Park for sick babies, is refocusing on primary care at its Child Health Clinic in Aurora to help low-income ki…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

The first assimilation of CryoSat-2 summer observations provides accurate estimates of Arctic sea ice thicknessScientists have improved a data assimilation system for better estimating Arctic summer sea ice thickness (SIT) by assimilating satellite-based summer SIT and ice concentration data with an incremental analysis update (IAU) approach.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

Penn State’s James Franklin provides update on Chop Robinson, Amin Vanover ahead of MichiganPenn State's Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover haven't played since suffering injuries at Ohio State.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »