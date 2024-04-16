goodcryptoX Launches Public Beta, Bringing Advanced Trading Tools to Decentralized Crypto Trading

goodcryptoX – the next generation DEX trading platform powered by ERC-4337 account abstraction, has officially launched in public beta .

Finally, not only members of its 70,000-strong waitlist, but any DEX trader worldwide will be able to enjoy the ultimate DEX trading experience offered by goodcryptoX. goodcryptoX is currently available on Ethereum, Base, and Arbitrum networks with support for Solana and BSC coming soon.. Users can create and manage wallets using nothing more than their social login, ensuring a user-friendly experience without any security compromises.

