Goodbye fires! New tech leads to safer EV batteries with more storage

Because of their high energy density and lengthy life cycle, lithium-ion batteries are frequently found in a wide range of electronic gadgets, including electric cars. Like any technology, however, they are not immune to malfunctions.

Thermal runaway is common in these types of batteries and is a situation where the battery overheats, which can lead to a chemical breakdown of the electrolyte and even result in a fire or explosion. This can be caused by overcharging, over-discharging, manufacturing defects, or physical damage to the battery.for lithium-ion battery development that may make it possible for next-generation electric cars (EVs) and other gadgets to store more energy while having fewer battery fires. headtopics.com

The new invention consists of a novel battery "interlayer" concept that could pave the way for the manufacturing of workable all-solid-state batteries by preventing dendrite growth. The university's Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Professor Chunsheng Wang explained that although developing a plan to get around the disadvantages of all-solid-state batteries was time-consuming, he was very dedicated to developing these batteries as he believed they may eventually result in automobiles that are safer than even existing electric or internal combustion models.

Fueled by this belief, in 2021, he started working on a theory with Postdoctoral Associate Hongli Wan regarding thwarting the formation of lithium dendrite growth and the engineering of all-solid-state batteries. headtopics.com

