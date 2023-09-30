Good Omens Season 3: Renewal Chances, Release Date Prediction & Everything We Know

Crowley and Aziraphale could be back in Good Omens season 3, and while there is little in the way of news, Neil Gaiman has shared some ideas. The first season of Good Omens was based on the novel, and it was speculated that season 2 could be based on a sequel that Gaiman and Pratchett had planned out before the latter's death.
However, Gaiman has since said that the planned sequel was not the second season, and it instead would be used for Good Omens season 3. This has only added to the already intense speculation about the show's return to Amazon Prime Video after the second season cliffhanger, and there's already much to discuss when it comes to Good Omens season 3.
The most recent Good Omens season 3 news came in September 2023 shortly after the conclusion of the WGA writer's strike. Within days of the strike ending on Setpember 26, Neil Gaiman had given viewers an update on when to expect the next season of Good Omens. Gaiman had been clear throughout 2023 that he wouldn't be working on the show until the WGA and AMPTP had reached an agreement.