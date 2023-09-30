Good Omens Season 3: Renewal Chances, Release Date Prediction & Everything We Know

Crowley and Aziraphale could be back in Good Omens season 3, and while there is little in the way of news, Neil Gaiman has shared some ideas. The first season of Good Omens was based on the novel, and it was speculated that season 2 could be based on a sequel that Gaiman and Pratchett had planned out before the latter's death.

However, Gaiman has since said that the planned sequel was not the second season, and it instead would be used for Good Omens season 3. This has only added to the already intense speculation about the show's return to Amazon Prime Video after the second season cliffhanger, and there's already much to discuss when it comes to Good Omens season 3.

Related: Good Omens Timeline Explained: Everything That Happens In Chronological Order The Latest Good Omens Season 3 News The most recent Good Omens season 3 news came in September 2023 shortly after the conclusion of the WGA writer's strike. Within days of the strike ending on Setpember 26, Neil Gaiman had given viewers an update on when to expect the next season of Good Omens. Gaiman had been clear throughout 2023 that he wouldn't be working on the show until the WGA and AMPTP had reached an agreement.

Read more:

screenrant »

The Challenge Season 39: Renewal Info, Potential Release Date & Everything We KnowWhat to know about The Challenge Season 39.

Heels Season 3: Cancelation, Renewal Chances & Everything We KnowHeels season 3 was set up by the shocking second season finale to be one of the most explosive yet in the Starz wrestling drama.

Krapopolis Season 2: Renewal, Release Date Prediction & Everything We KnowKrapopolis season 2 is already confirmed by Fox, and here's what we know about Tyrannis's return when the next installment arrives.

The Neighborhood Season 6: Renewal, Release Date Prediction & Everything We KnowThe Neighborhood season 6 is coming to CBS, and there's already plenty to digest ahead of Calvin and Dave's return.

SpongeBob SquarePants Nears Major Nickelodeon Record With Season 15 RenewalSpongebob will never stop his mighty reign.

Gen V Season 2: Renewal Chances, Release Date Prediction & Everything We KnowThe world of The Boys has expanded with spinoff Gen V, and here's everything we know about season 2 and Amazon Prime Video's return to Godolkin.