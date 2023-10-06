Good news is bad news as markets react to strong jobs report

A hot jobs report that would normally be interpreted as good economic news caused the markets to shudder a bit on Friday because it raises the prospect that the Federal Reserve will aim to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Most economists had expected that the labor market would have taken a whack by now — the Fed has been hiking for over a year. Markets don’t like higher interest rates, so the technically positive report is making the country’s economic outlook much more uncertain.

The stock market also reacted to the fresh data, with futures on all the major indices plunging in pre-market trading. As the morning ticked by, though, those losses were pared back, and indices turned positive midday as investors tried to shake off rising Treasury yields.

“Today's report drove yet another increase in Treasury yields and fanned the flames that the FOMC may hike the federal funds rate one more time at one of its two remaining meetings of the year,” Wells Fargo economists said in a note on Friday.

But the strong jobs report and a hot report on job openings have changed those odds a bit. A week ago, odds of a pause were pegged at nearly 82%. The job openings report was released on Tuesday and surprisingly showed an upside. The number of U.S. job openings rose to 9.61 million in August, reversing the trend after three straight months of declines.

While far lower than the historic inflation felt in 2022, the readings are still above the Fed’s preferred 2% range. But the jobs news this week doesn’t just affect the Fed and investors. The hotter employment and job openings data also have a direct negative effect on consumers. Higher rates make buying a home or taking on credit card debt more expensive.

