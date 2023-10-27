Good News For Stargazers: The Clocks Will Soon ‘Fall Back’—Here’s When

When do the clocks go back in 2023? There comes a time each fall when millions of people simultaneously use a search engine to ask “are the clocks going back?” and “do the clocks go forward or back?” while others discuss the merits or otherwise of daylight savings time.

Meanwhile, stargazers quietly rejoice. We’re a good few weeks past the fall equinox and sunset is getting earlier each day by two minutes or so, but there’s a particular day coming up soon when darkness will come an entire hour earlier.You know the answer to this—you’ve merely forgotten. “Spring forward, fall back” is how to remember it. It works less well if you call this season autumn, but it’s still helpful.

Clocks always go forward by an hour in March and back by an hour in October or November, depending on where you live.Sun’s ‘Solar Maximum’ Will Arrive Early, Peak Higher And Last Longer, Say ScientistsOpenAI Launching Team Preparing For AI s Catastrophic Risks Like Biological And Nuclear Threats headtopics.com

America “springs forward” at 2:00 a.m. (which becomes 03:00 a.m.) on the second Sunday in March and “falls back” at 2:00 a.m. (which becomes 01:00 a.m.) on the first Sunday in November, according toNot everyone in North America uses daylight savings, of course. While the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona uses DST just like the rest of the contiguous U.S.

In Europe the clocks go forward on the last Sunday each March and go back on the last Sunday in October. In 2023 the clocks “sprang forward” on Sunday, March 26 and will “fall back” on Sunday, October 29. So in Europe daylight savings begin later in the year and end earlier. headtopics.com

However, what happens as a consequence is, for stargazers, something incredible—a sunset an hour earlier, which effectively means an hour of stargazing before dinner.

