Goldman Sachs Strategist Advises Investors to Listen to Taylor Swift in 2024

A Goldman Sachs Group strategist has some advice for investors thinking about tweaking their portfolios in 2024: Maybe try listening to Taylor Swift instead. In his 2024 investment outlook released Wednesday, Goldman’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist David Kostin channeled America’s favorite pop star, advising Goldman clients that “all you had to do was stay — invested” to reap more market gains next year.

For those who may be unfamiliar with Swift’s oeuvre, that’s a reference to “All You Had To Do Was Stay,” a popular track from Swift’s “1989” album

