Goldman Sachs predicts OPEC will keep a floor under oil prices in 2024

Even as crude prices largely tumbled into a bear market this week, Goldman Sachs says investors can count on the world’s biggest oil cartel to keep a floor under the commodity in 2024. “We believe that OPEC will ensure Brent in a $80-$100 range by leveraging its pricing power, with a $80 floor from the OPEC put, and a $100 ceiling from spare capacity,” said a team of Goldman commodities analysts led by Daan Struyven, in a note to clients on Thursday.

On Thursday, December West Texas Intermediate crude CL.1 fell $3.76 per barrel, or 4.9% to $72.90 — a 22.18% drop from a 52-week high of $93.68 reached on Sep

