Goldman's top trades for earnings season: Firm says buy call options on these stocks into results

Goldman Sachs believes the negative sentiment in stocks these days is setting up a winning trade in a multitude of companies heading into earnings reporting season, which begins this week. The firm recommends buying call options into the individual companies' reports in what it calls its top "tactical" trades for earnings.

3% implied move for Canadian oil and natural gas company Cenovus Energy ahead of third-quarter results on Nov. 1. Goldman Sachs forecasts an earnings report well above consensus estimates and expects at least 20% upside to EPS predictions. Cenovus stock has ticked up more than 6% from the start of the year. CVE YTD mountain Cenovus Energy stock.

Read more:

CNBC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Shoals Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Says. Margins Can Grow, Valuation Is Cheap.Goldman Sachs upgrades shares of the solar company to Buy from Neutral.

Goldman Sachs breaks ground on $500M campus in DallasConstruction on the $500 million project is set to start later this year.

Here’s why this under-the-radar biopharma stock could leap nearly 140%, Goldman Sachs saysThis biopharmastock has sold off 48% this year, but the firm sees upside potential of 137% ahead.

Goldman Sachs warns of hit to third-quarter earnings on deal to offload GreenSkyGoldman Sachs said Wednesday that it agreed to sell its fintech lending platform GreenSky to a group of investors led by private equity firm Sixth Street. The…

Goldman Sachs warns of hit to third-quarter earnings on deal to offload GreenSkyGoldman Sachs said Wednesday that it agreed to sell its fintech lending platform GreenSky to a group of investors led by private equity firm Sixth Street. The…

Malaysia Questions Goldman Sachs Lawsuit over 1MDB Settlement, Saying It's PrematureThe Malaysian government questioned Thursday a move by Goldman Sachs to file for arbitration in a dispute connected with the multibilliondollar looting of a sovereign wealth fund. Johari Abdul Ghani heads a task force to recover assets lost from fund known as 1MDB. He said...