Goldman's top trades for earnings season: Firm says buy call options on these stocks into results

Goldman Sachs believes the negative sentiment in stocks these days is setting up a winning trade in a multitude of companies heading into earnings reporting season, which begins this week. The firm recommends buying call options into the individual companies' reports in what it calls its top "tactical" trades for earnings.
3% implied move for Canadian oil and natural gas company Cenovus Energy ahead of third-quarter results on Nov. 1. Goldman Sachs forecasts an earnings report well above consensus estimates and expects at least 20% upside to EPS predictions. Cenovus stock has ticked up more than 6% from the start of the year. CVE YTD mountain Cenovus Energy stock.
Malaysia Questions Goldman Sachs Lawsuit over 1MDB Settlement, Saying It's PrematureThe Malaysian government questioned Thursday a move by Goldman Sachs to file for arbitration in a dispute connected with the multibilliondollar looting of a sovereign wealth fund. Johari Abdul Ghani heads a task force to recover assets lost from fund known as 1MDB. He said...