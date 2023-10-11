LAS VEGAS -- The day it was announced Las Vegas was getting an NHL team. The way that team became a symbol of a city that was in pain before theMoments such as these have defined the Vegas Golden Knights. And with Tuesday marking the sixth anniversary of their first game, those events were instrumental when they raised their first Stanley Cup banner before taking asaid.

The video then went to the numerous memorials that were displayed around Las Vegas from the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting that took place on Oct. 1, 2017. The Golden Knights honored the victims and first responders before their first home game nine days later.

Three Stanley Cup icons were displayed on the three LCD screens, and the banner slowly came out of the box and was raised high enough for the crowd to see. "We had our ring dinner a few nights ago and went to the Raiders last night," Eichel said."There's a lot of things going on in your life and you're trying to enjoy what we accomplished but prepare for a season, so, you try to balance both. It's an amazing experience to watch a banner go up and you want to enjoy every moment. headtopics.com

Andrew Abrams, who is the Golden Knights' vice president and executive producer for their entertainment team, said meeting those demands was"both hard and easy" when it came to what they would do for the banner-raising ceremony.

It's why they wanted to have items such as the slot machine banner box -- something that was kept secret, with only a few select people in the organization knowing about it. Abrams said the Golden Knights' entertainment team thought about different ideas such as possibly bringing in a musical act. But factors such as time restraints led to it keeping the focus on ceremony. headtopics.com

