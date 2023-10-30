Golden Freddy vs. Freddy Fazbear: Differences & Who Is Stronger in FNAF?

Freddy Fazbear is a brown-colored animatronic bear while Golden Freddy is a yellowish-golden colored animatronic bear. However, the main difference between Fazbear and Golden Freddy is that the latter has a much larger head.

Additionally, while Freddy Fazbear is adorned with a black bow tie and top hat and has blue eyes and black eyebrows, Golden Freddy has a dark blue tinted black bow tie and top hat, though the dark blue tint could be a result of the lighting over him. Moreover, Golden Freddy has some more differences, such as missing eyes and his overall appearance being a cross between both Freddy Fazbear and Fredbear.

The personalities of Freddy Fazbear and Golden Freddy are also remarkably different. While Fazbear is more open to terrorizing his victims by constantly taunting, mocking, and laughing at them, in addition to being mischievous and sadistic in a childlike manner, Golden Freddy is very silent, mysterious, and sly and prefers watching the chaos unfold from the darkness. headtopics.com

